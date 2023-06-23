Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung leads Texas in total hits (77) this season while batting .275 with 30 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 27th in slugging.
- In 51 of 71 games this season (71.8%) Jung has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (29.6%).
- In 18.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24 games this year (33.8%), Jung has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (16.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 47.9% of his games this season (34 of 71), with two or more runs 14 times (19.7%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.286
|AVG
|.266
|.371
|OBP
|.292
|.500
|SLG
|.487
|13
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|22
|38/15
|K/BB
|42/5
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- The Yankees rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.65 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.65, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .281 batting average against him.
