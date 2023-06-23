How to Watch the Braves vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 23
The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will play on Friday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Ozzie Albies and Jonathan India among those expected to produce at the plate.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Reds Player Props
|Braves vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 129 home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-leading .477 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.268).
- Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (404 total, 5.5 per game).
- The Braves are third in baseball with a .338 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.3 times per game to rank ninth in baseball.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff paces the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.271).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, June 15, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Smith-Shawver will look to continue a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.4 frames per outing).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/16/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-1
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/17/2023
|Rockies
|W 10-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Connor Seabold
|6/18/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-6
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Chase Anderson
|6/20/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-2
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ranger Suárez
|6/22/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-1
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Aaron Nola
|6/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Luke Weaver
|6/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Luke Weaver
|6/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Ben Lively
|6/26/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sonny Gray
|6/27/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Joe Ryan
|6/28/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Kenta Maeda
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.