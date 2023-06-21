Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Travis d'Arnaud -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on June 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud has five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .260.
- d'Arnaud has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this season (16 of 27), with more than one hit six times (22.2%).
- Looking at the 27 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (11.1%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.6% of his games this season, d'Arnaud has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 10 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|.325
|AVG
|.217
|.426
|OBP
|.266
|.675
|SLG
|.267
|6
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|4
|5/7
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 58th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 20th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
