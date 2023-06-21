At +4000, the New Orleans Saints are No. 15 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of July 2.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans went 6-10-0 ATS last season.

Saints games hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this year (333.8 yards per game), but it thrived on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 333.8 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Saints were 4-5. Away, they were 3-5.

New Orleans won two games as the underdog (2-8) and went 4-2 as the favorite last season.

The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr passed for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his passes, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games with the Raiders last year.

Jamaal Williams rushed for 1,066 yards (62.7 per game) and 17 touchdowns in 17 games for the Lions last season.

Alvin Kamara ran for 897 yards (59.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

Taysom Hill had nine receptions for 77 yards (4.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Demario Davis totaled one interception to go with 109 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans - +8000 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +10000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +5000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +15000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2500 8 October 29 @ Colts - +10000 9 November 5 Bears - +6600 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +5000 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +6600 13 December 3 Lions - +2000 14 December 10 Panthers - +8000 15 December 17 Giants - +5000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +6600 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +10000 18 January 7 Falcons - +6600

Odds are current as of June 21 at 5:16 AM ET.