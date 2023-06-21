Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .625 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on June 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with 96 hits and an OBP of .403, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .558.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

In 56 of 73 games this year (76.7%) Acuna has had a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (39.7%).

In 20.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 30 games this year (41.1%), Acuna has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (12.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 43 times this year (58.9%), including 17 games with multiple runs (23.3%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 33 .303 AVG .353 .384 OBP .424 .458 SLG .669 17 XBH 20 3 HR 12 18 RBI 28 25/21 K/BB 19/16 16 SB 15

