Wednesday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (45-28) versus the Chicago White Sox (32-43) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 21.

The probable pitchers are Martin Perez (6-3) for the Rangers and Michael Kopech (3-5) for the White Sox.

Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Rangers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have won 28, or 65.1%, of the 43 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas has a record of 28-15, a 65.1% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas leads MLB with 445 runs scored this season.

The Rangers' 3.83 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule