Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will take the field on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Martin Perez, who gets the start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are seventh-best in baseball with 98 total home runs.

Texas' .457 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Rangers' .273 batting average leads the majors.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (445 total, 6.1 per game).

The Rangers have a league-leading .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 15 mark in MLB.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas' 3.83 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.197).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Perez (6-3) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.54 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Perez has collected six quality starts this year.

Perez has pitched five or more innings in a game 11 times this year heading into this game.

In two of his 14 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Blue Jays L 2-1 Home Martín Pérez Kevin Gausman 6/17/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Home Dane Dunning Trevor Richards 6/18/2023 Blue Jays W 11-7 Home Jon Gray Chris Bassitt 6/19/2023 White Sox W 5-2 Away Andrew Heaney Tanner Banks 6/20/2023 White Sox L 7-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Dylan Cease 6/21/2023 White Sox - Away Martín Pérez Michael Kopech 6/23/2023 Yankees - Away Dane Dunning Luis Severino 6/24/2023 Yankees - Away Jon Gray Clarke Schmidt 6/25/2023 Yankees - Away Andrew Heaney Gerrit Cole 6/26/2023 Tigers - Home Nathan Eovaldi Michael Lorenzen 6/27/2023 Tigers - Home Martín Pérez Matthew Boyd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.