Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe (.350 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .272 with 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 38 walks.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 86th in slugging.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 76.4% of his 72 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.
- He has homered in eight games this year (11.1%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 30 games this year (41.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 50.0% of his games this year (36 of 72), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (13.9%) he has scored more than once.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.286
|AVG
|.259
|.373
|OBP
|.341
|.486
|SLG
|.367
|16
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|16
|36/19
|K/BB
|35/19
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 101 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.92), 43rd in WHIP (1.269), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
