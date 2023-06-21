After batting .225 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the White Sox.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .275 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Heim has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

He has hit a home run in nine games this season (14.1%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 45.3% of his games this season, Heim has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (18.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 42.2% of his games this year (27 of 64), with two or more runs eight times (12.5%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .274 AVG .276 .325 OBP .331 .556 SLG .366 17 XBH 9 8 HR 1 29 RBI 22 26/8 K/BB 22/10 0 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings