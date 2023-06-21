Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .225 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the White Sox.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .275 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
- Heim has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in nine games this season (14.1%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 45.3% of his games this season, Heim has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (18.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 42.2% of his games this year (27 of 64), with two or more runs eight times (12.5%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.274
|AVG
|.276
|.325
|OBP
|.331
|.556
|SLG
|.366
|17
|XBH
|9
|8
|HR
|1
|29
|RBI
|22
|26/8
|K/BB
|22/10
|0
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff leads the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 101 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Kopech (3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.92), 43rd in WHIP (1.269), and 13th in K/9 (10.3).
