Wednesday's game at Citizens Bank Park has the Atlanta Braves (47-26) matching up with the Philadelphia Phillies (38-35) at 6:40 PM ET (on June 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Braves, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (6-5) to the mound, while AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0) will get the nod for the Braves.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Braves have gone 3-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (five of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Braves have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win four times (66.7%) in those contests.

Atlanta has played as an underdog of +110 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Braves have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Atlanta is No. 3 in baseball, scoring 5.5 runs per game (399 total runs).

Braves pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.76 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

Braves Schedule