The Atlanta Dream versus the Dallas Wings is one of three solid options on today's WNBA slate.

Today's WNBA Games

The Dallas Wings play the Atlanta Dream

The Dream look to pull off a road win at the Wings on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 5-6

5-6 ATL Record: 5-5

5-5 DAL Stats: 85.5 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 86.6 Opp. PPG (12th)

85.5 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 86.6 Opp. PPG (12th) ATL Stats: 85.6 PPG (second in WNBA), 86.5 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (20.9 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 3.1 APG)

Satou Sabally (20.9 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 3.1 APG) ATL Key Player: Allisha Gray (18.7 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3

-3 DAL Odds to Win: -158

-158 ATL Odds to Win: +131

+131 Total: 172 points

The Los Angeles Sparks take on the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx take to the home court of the Sparks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAS Record: 5-6

5-6 MIN Record: 3-8

3-8 LAS Stats: 80.5 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 79.6 Opp. PPG (fifth)

80.5 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 79.6 Opp. PPG (fifth) MIN Stats: 77.2 PPG (10th in WNBA), 84.3 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Nneka Ogwumike (19.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 3.8 APG) MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (20.5 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -6

-6 LAS Odds to Win: -248

-248 MIN Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 157 points

The Seattle Storm play host to the Connecticut Sun

The Sun look to pull off an away win at the Storm on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SEA Record: 3-7

3-7 CON Record: 9-3

9-3 SEA Stats: 77.0 PPG (11th in WNBA), 85.3 Opp. PPG (ninth)

77.0 PPG (11th in WNBA), 85.3 Opp. PPG (ninth) CON Stats: 82.6 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 78.6 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

SEA Key Player: Ezi Magbegor (14.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.9 APG)

Ezi Magbegor (14.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.9 APG) CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.0 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 7.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -8.5

-8.5 CON Odds to Win: -413

-413 SEA Odds to Win: +313

+313 Total: 160.5 points

