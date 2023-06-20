Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Nate Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 77 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .359.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 81st in slugging.
- Lowe has had a hit in 54 of 71 games this season (76.1%), including multiple hits 18 times (25.4%).
- He has homered in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.3% of his games this year, Lowe has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (11.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 50.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (14.1%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.286
|AVG
|.261
|.373
|OBP
|.346
|.486
|SLG
|.373
|16
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|16
|36/19
|K/BB
|34/19
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 79 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.31), 49th in WHIP (1.336), and 13th in K/9 (10.3).
