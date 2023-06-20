Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has four doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .254.
- In 64.7% of his games this season (11 of 17), Garver has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (23.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in two of 17 games played this year, and in 4.6% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight games this season (47.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|4
|.298
|AVG
|.083
|.353
|OBP
|.214
|.574
|SLG
|.083
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|1
|16/4
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (3-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.31 ERA ranks 45th, 1.336 WHIP ranks 49th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
