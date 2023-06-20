Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .301 with 11 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Taveras has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- In seven games this year, he has homered (12.1%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 29.3% of his games this season, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 27 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|32
|.283
|AVG
|.316
|.333
|OBP
|.373
|.478
|SLG
|.500
|8
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|17
|21/6
|K/BB
|21/11
|4
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff leads MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.52 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 100 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.31 ERA ranks 45th, 1.336 WHIP ranks 49th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th.
