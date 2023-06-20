Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .260.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.

In 60.6% of his games this year (43 of 71), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (23.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 43.7% of his games this season, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (18.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 35 of 71 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .294 AVG .226 .368 OBP .298 .581 SLG .376 17 XBH 12 11 HR 4 34 RBI 23 34/15 K/BB 45/15 2 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings