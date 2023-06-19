Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Marcus Semien (.191 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 151 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Banks. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Tanner Banks
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .466, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 38th in batting average, 61st in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Semien has gotten at least one hit in 77.5% of his games this season (55 of 71), with at least two hits 23 times (32.4%).
- In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (14.1%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- Semien has driven in a run in 35 games this season (49.3%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (18.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season (60.6%), including 11 multi-run games (15.5%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.266
|AVG
|.292
|.324
|OBP
|.362
|.422
|SLG
|.514
|17
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|33
|22/14
|K/BB
|28/16
|3
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff leads MLB.
- The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.4 per game).
- Banks will start for the White Sox, his first this season.
- The 31-year-old lefty has six appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- He has a 3.86 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .220 against him over his six appearances this season.
