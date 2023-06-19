Josh Jung -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Tanner Banks on the hill, on June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Tanner Banks

Tanner Banks TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 74 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .278 with 29 extra-base hits.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 27th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Jung has gotten a hit in 50 of 68 games this season (73.5%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (29.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (12 of 68), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has an RBI in 23 of 68 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season (48.5%), including 13 multi-run games (19.1%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .286 AVG .271 .371 OBP .299 .500 SLG .493 13 XBH 16 7 HR 7 22 RBI 21 38/15 K/BB 35/5 0 SB 1

