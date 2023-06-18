The Texas Rangers (43-27) host the Toronto Blue Jays (39-33) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-2) to the mound, while Chris Bassitt (7-5) will take the ball for the Blue Jays.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-2, 2.32 ERA) vs Bassitt - TOR (7-5, 4.02 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers' Gray (6-2) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in nine innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, June 8.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.32, a 3.15 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .950 in 12 games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Gray has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt

Bassitt (7-5) takes the mound first for the Blue Jays in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.02 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went three innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.

The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.02, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .213 against him.

Bassitt is trying to record his 11th quality start of the year in this outing.

Bassitt is trying to record his 12th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

This season, the 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.02), 22nd in WHIP (1.106), and 44th in K/9 (7.9) among pitchers who qualify.

