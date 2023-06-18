Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Chris Bassitt) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.358) this season, fueled by 76 hits.
- He ranks 47th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 77th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Lowe is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 76.8% of his games this season (53 of 69), with multiple hits 18 times (26.1%).
- He has gone deep in eight games this season (11.6%), homering in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Lowe has had an RBI in 30 games this season (43.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 34 times this season (49.3%), including 10 games with multiple runs (14.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|34
|.294
|AVG
|.259
|.378
|OBP
|.338
|.500
|SLG
|.374
|16
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|16
|36/18
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 100 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (7-5) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.02 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw three innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.02), 22nd in WHIP (1.106), and 44th in K/9 (7.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.