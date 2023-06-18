After hitting .250 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Chris Bassitt) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .264 with four doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Garver has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 15 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.7% of them.

In 15 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Garver has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven games this season (46.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 3 .311 AVG .000 .354 OBP .200 .600 SLG .000 7 XBH 0 3 HR 0 11 RBI 0 15/3 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings