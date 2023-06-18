On Sunday, Leody Taveras (.688 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks while hitting .294.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 44th in slugging.

Taveras has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.7% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 16 games this season (28.6%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 31 .264 AVG .318 .319 OBP .377 .437 SLG .509 7 XBH 13 4 HR 3 12 RBI 17 21/6 K/BB 19/11 4 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings