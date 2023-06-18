Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Leody Taveras (.688 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks while hitting .294.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 44th in slugging.
- Taveras has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.7% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 16 games this season (28.6%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|31
|.264
|AVG
|.318
|.319
|OBP
|.377
|.437
|SLG
|.509
|7
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|17
|21/6
|K/BB
|19/11
|4
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Blue Jays surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bassitt (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.02 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.02 ERA ranks 41st, 1.106 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
