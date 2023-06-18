Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on June 18 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .260 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 76th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 87th and he is 36th in slugging.
- In 59.4% of his games this season (41 of 69), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (24.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 17.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (42.0%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (18.8%).
- He has scored in 47.8% of his games this season (33 of 69), with two or more runs 12 times (17.4%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.293
|AVG
|.225
|.360
|OBP
|.295
|.586
|SLG
|.372
|17
|XBH
|11
|11
|HR
|4
|33
|RBI
|22
|33/13
|K/BB
|43/14
|2
|SB
|4
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff leads the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.02 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.02), 22nd in WHIP (1.106), and 44th in K/9 (7.9).
