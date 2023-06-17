Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Nate Lowe (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Blue Jays Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Blue Jays
|Rangers vs Blue Jays Odds
|Rangers vs Blue Jays Prediction
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 75 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .359.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.
- In 52 of 68 games this year (76.5%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (26.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 30 games this season (44.1%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 50.0% of his games this year (34 of 68), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (14.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.295
|AVG
|.259
|.382
|OBP
|.338
|.508
|SLG
|.374
|16
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|16
|35/18
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (97 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 16th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.01), 28th in WHIP (1.133), and second in K/9 (11.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.