Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jonah Heim (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Texas Rangers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .283 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 71st and he is 58th in slugging.
- Heim has gotten a hit in 43 of 60 games this season (71.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (30.0%).
- He has homered in 11.7% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has picked up an RBI in 43.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 41.7% of his games this season (25 of 60), he has scored, and in eight of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.275
|AVG
|.289
|.325
|OBP
|.347
|.523
|SLG
|.386
|15
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|20
|23/7
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays give up the third-most home runs in baseball (97 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 16th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.01), 28th in WHIP (1.133), and second in K/9 (11.8) among pitchers who qualify.
