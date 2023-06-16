Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Travis Jankowski -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on June 16 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Angels.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .287 with seven doubles, a triple and 13 walks.
- Jankowski has gotten a hit in 20 of 33 games this year (60.6%), with more than one hit on five occasions (15.2%).
- He has not gone deep in his 33 games this season.
- Jankowski has driven in a run in eight games this season (24.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (9.1%).
- In 13 of 33 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.279
|AVG
|.294
|.392
|OBP
|.368
|.349
|SLG
|.412
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|4/7
|K/BB
|15/6
|4
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.12 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks 18th, 1.142 WHIP ranks 28th, and 12.2 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
