Travis Jankowski -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on June 16 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Angels.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .287 with seven doubles, a triple and 13 walks.

Jankowski has gotten a hit in 20 of 33 games this year (60.6%), with more than one hit on five occasions (15.2%).

He has not gone deep in his 33 games this season.

Jankowski has driven in a run in eight games this season (24.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (9.1%).

In 13 of 33 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .279 AVG .294 .392 OBP .368 .349 SLG .412 3 XBH 5 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 4/7 K/BB 15/6 4 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings