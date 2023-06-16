Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .231 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- Grossman has had a hit in 36 of 58 games this season (62.1%), including multiple hits eight times (13.8%).
- He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 58), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has had an RBI in 18 games this year (31.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 48.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.1%.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.250
|AVG
|.212
|.322
|OBP
|.301
|.390
|SLG
|.364
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|13
|29/12
|K/BB
|31/11
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman (5-3) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.12), 28th in WHIP (1.142), and second in K/9 (12.2).
