Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Nate Lowe -- 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on June 16 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Angels.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 33 walks while hitting .275.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.
- In 51 of 67 games this year (76.1%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (26.9%).
- He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has had an RBI in 30 games this year (44.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 34 times this year (50.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (14.9%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.292
|AVG
|.259
|.372
|OBP
|.338
|.508
|SLG
|.374
|16
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|16
|35/16
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Blue Jays give up the third-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman (5-3) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks 18th, 1.142 WHIP ranks 28th, and 12.2 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
