Thursday's contest between the Texas Rangers (42-25) and Los Angeles Angels (38-32) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on June 15.

The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (9-2, 2.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Shohei Ohtani (5-2, 3.43 ERA).

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 6-2-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Rangers are 1-1-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 25 (65.8%) of those contests.

Texas has entered 36 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 24-12 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

No team has scored more than the 415 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers' 3.80 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule