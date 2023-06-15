The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.245 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Angels.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .477, fueled by 32 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 26th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Semien has gotten a hit in 53 of 67 games this season (79.1%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (34.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 50.7% of his games this season, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 62.7% of his games this year (42 of 67), with two or more runs 11 times (16.4%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .281 AVG .292 .340 OBP .362 .439 SLG .514 15 XBH 17 3 HR 7 20 RBI 33 19/13 K/BB 28/16 3 SB 4

