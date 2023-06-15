Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Leody Taveras (.686 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Angels.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras leads Texas in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 57 hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 37th in slugging.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 64.2% of his 53 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.2% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has picked up an RBI in 28.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (47.2%), including six games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|31
|.286
|AVG
|.318
|.345
|OBP
|.377
|.442
|SLG
|.509
|6
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|17
|20/6
|K/BB
|19/11
|4
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 78 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Angels are sending Ohtani (5-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.43 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 27th, 1.053 WHIP ranks 11th, and 12.1 K/9 ranks third among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.