Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, June 15 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .255 with 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- In 59.1% of his games this year (39 of 66), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (22.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 42.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 19.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this season (47.0%), including 12 games with multiple runs (18.2%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.287
|AVG
|.225
|.350
|OBP
|.295
|.598
|SLG
|.372
|16
|XBH
|11
|11
|HR
|4
|32
|RBI
|22
|28/11
|K/BB
|43/14
|2
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (78 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels are sending Ohtani (5-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.43 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 11th in WHIP (1.053), and third in K/9 (12.1) among qualifying pitchers.
