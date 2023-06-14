Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Robbie Grossman -- .154 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on June 14 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .233 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- Grossman has had a hit in 35 of 56 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits eight times (14.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 32.1% of his games this year, Grossman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|.255
|AVG
|.212
|.324
|OBP
|.301
|.404
|SLG
|.364
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|13
|26/11
|K/BB
|31/11
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels are sending Detmers (1-5) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.79 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.79, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
