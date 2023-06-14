The Los Angeles Angels (38-31) will look to Shohei Ohtani, on a 10-game hitting streak, versus the Texas Rangers (41-25) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (4-4, 4.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Reid Detmers (1-5, 4.79 ERA).

Rangers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (4-4, 4.14 ERA) vs Detmers - LAA (1-5, 4.79 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney (4-4) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.14 and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .223 in 12 games this season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Heaney has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

He has made 12 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reid Detmers

Detmers (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.79 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

The 23-year-old has amassed a 4.79 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings over 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.

Detmers enters this game with one quality start under his belt this year.

Detmers will look to go five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered one or more earned runs in each of his outings.

Reid Detmers vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has a collective .273 batting average, and is first in the league with 631 total hits and first in MLB play with 409 runs scored. They have the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.454) and are eighth in all of MLB with 87 home runs.

Detmers has pitched four innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out seven against the Rangers this season.

