The Texas Rangers (41-25) and the Los Angeles Angels (38-31) will clash on Wednesday, June 14 at Globe Life Field, with Andrew Heaney pitching for the Rangers and Reid Detmers taking the mound for the Angels. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Angels (+115). The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (4-4, 4.14 ERA) vs Detmers - LAA (1-5, 4.79 ERA)

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 24, or 64.9%, of the 37 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rangers have a 20-10 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Angels have come away with 16 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Angels have been victorious eight times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+155) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Corey Seager 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +115 - 2nd

