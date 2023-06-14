The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with three home runs, six walks and seven RBI), take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .251 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 17 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 126th and he is 46th in slugging.

Albies has gotten a hit in 42 of 66 games this season (63.6%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (22.7%).

Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (19.7%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.4% of his games this season, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 25 of 66 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .218 AVG .288 .281 OBP .328 .383 SLG .568 9 XBH 17 6 HR 8 19 RBI 24 24/11 K/BB 14/6 1 SB 2

