The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (batting .351 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

TV Channel: BSDET

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .323 with eight doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

In 68.9% of his games this season (31 of 45), Arcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.1% of his games this season, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1%.

He has scored in 17 of 45 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 19 .344 AVG .294 .398 OBP .351 .456 SLG .485 6 XBH 7 2 HR 3 13 RBI 6 21/7 K/BB 12/6 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings