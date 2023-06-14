Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Leody Taveras (.559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .301.
- Taveras has gotten a hit in 33 of 52 games this season (63.5%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (28.8%).
- He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has had an RBI in 14 games this season (26.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 46.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.5%.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|31
|.274
|AVG
|.318
|.338
|OBP
|.377
|.397
|SLG
|.509
|5
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|17
|20/6
|K/BB
|19/11
|3
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers (1-5 with a 4.79 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed a 4.79 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
