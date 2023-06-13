Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Tigers - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Riley -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on June 13 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .266.
- Riley has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 66), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has had an RBI in 24 games this season (36.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 47.0% of his games this season (31 of 66), with two or more runs six times (9.1%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.313
|AVG
|.213
|.371
|OBP
|.290
|.500
|SLG
|.393
|15
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|17
|33/12
|K/BB
|39/13
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (78 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (0-1) starts for the Tigers, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the righty tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
