Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Monday, Jonah Heim (.278 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, three walks and 12 RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .281 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.
- Heim has had a hit in 39 of 55 games this season (70.9%), including multiple hits 16 times (29.1%).
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (12.7%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Heim has had at least one RBI in 45.5% of his games this season (25 of 55), with two or more RBI 11 times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 43.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.5%.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|30
|.270
|AVG
|.289
|.323
|OBP
|.347
|.551
|SLG
|.386
|13
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|1
|26
|RBI
|20
|21/6
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.62 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 5.62 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .284 to his opponents.
