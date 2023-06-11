How to Watch the Rangers vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Sunday at Tropicana Field, at 1:40 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers have hit 83 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- Fueled by 228 extra-base hits, Texas ranks fourth in MLB with a .458 slugging percentage this season.
- No team has a better batting average than the .275 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.
- Texas has scored the most runs (397) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers get on base at a .343 clip, best in the league.
- The Rangers rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Texas averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Texas has the fifth-best ERA (3.65) in the majors this season.
- Rangers pitchers have a 1.176 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers' Martin Perez (6-1) will make his 13th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Perez has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/5/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Adam Wainwright
|6/6/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-4
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/7/2023
|Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|6/9/2023
|Rays
|L 8-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/10/2023
|Rays
|W 8-4
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Taj Bradley
|6/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Shane McClanahan
|6/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Tyler Anderson
|6/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Jaime Barria
|6/14/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Reid Detmers
|6/15/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|-
