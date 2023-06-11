Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Sunday at Tropicana Field, at 1:40 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 83 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Fueled by 228 extra-base hits, Texas ranks fourth in MLB with a .458 slugging percentage this season.

No team has a better batting average than the .275 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.

Texas has scored the most runs (397) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers get on base at a .343 clip, best in the league.

The Rangers rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Texas averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Texas has the fifth-best ERA (3.65) in the majors this season.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.176 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers' Martin Perez (6-1) will make his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Perez has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Martín Pérez Adam Wainwright 6/6/2023 Cardinals W 6-4 Home Dane Dunning Matthew Liberatore 6/7/2023 Cardinals L 1-0 Home Jon Gray Jack Flaherty 6/9/2023 Rays L 8-3 Away Andrew Heaney Tyler Glasnow 6/10/2023 Rays W 8-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 6/11/2023 Rays - Away Martín Pérez Shane McClanahan 6/12/2023 Angels - Home Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 6/13/2023 Angels - Home Jon Gray Jaime Barria 6/14/2023 Angels - Home Andrew Heaney Reid Detmers 6/15/2023 Angels - Home Nathan Eovaldi Shohei Ohtani 6/16/2023 Blue Jays - Home Martín Pérez -

