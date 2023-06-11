After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Read More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks while hitting .272.
  • He ranks 50th in batting average, 35th in on base percentage, and 78th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • Lowe has picked up a hit in 48 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
  • He has hit a home run in seven games this year (11.1%), homering in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 44.4% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 33
.287 AVG .259
.371 OBP .340
.496 SLG .378
14 XBH 11
5 HR 2
21 RBI 16
29/15 K/BB 32/17
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.58 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
  • The Rays will send McClanahan (9-1) out for his 14th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-1 with a 2.02 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, the lefty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.02), 32nd in WHIP (1.150), and 12th in K/9 (10.3).
