Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .645 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on June 11 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Rays.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .318 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (30 of 45), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (31.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (15.6%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has driven in a run in 16 games this season (35.6%), including eight games with more than one RBI (17.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.9%.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|20
|.392
|AVG
|.247
|.444
|OBP
|.293
|.662
|SLG
|.390
|10
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|10
|12/7
|K/BB
|24/1
|1
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.58).
- The Rays allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- McClanahan (9-1) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Rays in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.02 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.02), 32nd in WHIP (1.150), and 12th in K/9 (10.3).
