Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Saturday, Robbie Grossman (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .237 with eight doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.
- In 34 of 53 games this season (64.2%) Grossman has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (15.1%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (11.3%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Grossman has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this season (17 of 53), with two or more RBI nine times (17.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (47.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.267
|AVG
|.208
|.330
|OBP
|.300
|.422
|SLG
|.333
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|12
|25/10
|K/BB
|31/11
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 22-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
