On Saturday, June 10 at 4:10 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (47-19) host the Texas Rangers (40-22) at Tropicana Field. Taj Bradley will get the nod for the Rays, while Nathan Eovaldi will take the hill for the Rangers.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Rangers have -105 odds to play spoiler. An 8-run total is listed in the contest.

Rangers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (4-2, 3.60 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (8-2, 2.24 ERA)

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 43 out of the 57 games, or 75.4%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 43-14 (75.4%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and finished 8-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (56.5%) in those games.

The Rangers have a mark of 9-9 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Corey Seager 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+155) Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165) Josh Jung 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+275)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 6th 2nd Win AL West +130 - 2nd

