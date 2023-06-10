Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Kevin Pillar is available when the Atlanta Braves battle MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on May 31 against the Athletics) he went 0-for-1.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Pillar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Nationals Player Props
|Braves vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar has four doubles, six home runs and four walks while batting .259.
- Pillar has gotten a hit in 17 of 33 games this season (51.5%), with multiple hits on four occasions (12.1%).
- He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Pillar has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.161
|AVG
|.315
|.235
|OBP
|.321
|.387
|SLG
|.593
|3
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|8
|12/3
|K/BB
|10/1
|1
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 83 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Gore (3-4) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.66 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 56th in WHIP (1.422), and fourth in K/9 (11.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.