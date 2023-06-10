Jonah Heim -- hitting .297 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and 12 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

  • Heim is hitting .286 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 27th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.
  • In 71.7% of his 53 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (13.2%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 47.2% of his games this year, Heim has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • In 43.4% of his games this year (23 of 53), he has scored, and in eight of those games (15.1%) he has scored more than once.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 28
.270 AVG .299
.323 OBP .348
.551 SLG .393
13 XBH 8
6 HR 1
26 RBI 20
21/6 K/BB 18/8
0 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
  • Bradley (4-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 22-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
