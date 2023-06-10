Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .315 with nine doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 65.9% of his 44 games this season, with at least two hits in 29.5% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in seven games this season (15.9%), homering in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has had at least one RBI in 34.1% of his games this season (15 of 44), with two or more RBI eight times (18.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 19 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|19
|.392
|AVG
|.236
|.444
|OBP
|.286
|.662
|SLG
|.375
|10
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|9
|12/7
|K/BB
|23/1
|1
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).
- The Rays give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send Bradley (4-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 22-year-old has amassed a 3.60 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
