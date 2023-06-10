Adolis Garcia -- hitting .368 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 21 walks while batting .268.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 59th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 37 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has hit a home run in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 61), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 44.3% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 31 of 61 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .312 AVG .230 .369 OBP .292 .651 SLG .377 15 XBH 10 11 HR 4 32 RBI 20 24/9 K/BB 40/12 1 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings