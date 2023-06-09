Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Friday, Ezequiel Duran (.677 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has nine doubles, seven home runs and eight walks while batting .322.
- Duran has gotten at least one hit in 67.4% of his games this season (29 of 43), with multiple hits 13 times (30.2%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (16.3%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 34.9% of his games this year, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 19 of 43 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|18
|.392
|AVG
|.246
|.444
|OBP
|.297
|.662
|SLG
|.391
|10
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|9
|12/7
|K/BB
|23/1
|1
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.54 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- The Rays will look to Glasnow (0-0) in his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
