On Wednesday, Travis Jankowski (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Texas Rangers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski is hitting .293 with seven doubles, a triple and nine walks.
  • Jankowski is batting .267 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Jankowski has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • In 28 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games.
  • He has scored in 12 games this year (42.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
.276 AVG .316
.364 OBP .381
.345 SLG .447
2 XBH 4
0 HR 0
5 RBI 4
3/3 K/BB 12/4
3 SB 2
Home Away
12 GP 16
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
  • Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 63 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.55), 66th in WHIP (1.516), and 32nd in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
